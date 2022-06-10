World Environment Day: In a good gesture, woman in Indore removes nails hammered on trees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens of Indore celebrate Environment Day as a festival. They believe the creature that is giving us oxygen and giving speed to our breath should be given the status of 'first citizen'.

Setting an example before the citizen, one Shaily Sood of Indore removed the nails hammered on the tree holding an advertisement on the tree. A video of the same also seems to get viral.

In the video, Shaily is seen removing the nails hammered on the tree. She urged the denizens not to practice such things as plants are also living things and feel the pain.

"Plants are living things. They feel the pain like us too. They give us oxygen. We should try to avoid such practices and sensitise ourselves. The sad thing is that we have not given any respect to the proudest creature of our country till date, but only use it in every way!" said Shaily.

"The local government should not only say to Save Environment but to also work on it. They should not turn a blind eye thinking it's a minor thing," added she.