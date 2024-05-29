World Digestive Health Day: 'Food Capital' struggles with digestive health

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans feel joy on being called foodie and the city also has a tag of the 'Food Capital'. However, the same habit of enjoying culinary treats with all their heart is proving a bane for the citizens.

On the eve of World Digestive Health Day, city doctors claimed that almost every third person in Indore has problems with his or her digestion.

Raising an alarm, the gastroenterologists said that digestion leads to many other health issues, which become more noticeable after the age of 35. High blood pressure and obesity, affecting nearly every second person, are mainly due to digestive problems.

Dr Amit Agrawal, consultant gastroenterologist, Super Specialty Hospital, explains that Indore's love for food means there's less control over eating habits.

"This results in many people suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gas, irritable bowel syndrome, and even colon cancer. Out of about a thousand patients seen monthly, 20 per cent have acidity, 25-30 per cent have gas problems, and 10 per cent have irritable bowel syndrome," he added.

Dr Agrawal also blamed the increasing consumption of junk food as one of the reasons.

"Children are also at risk, as they often copy their parents' unhealthy eating habits. There is a false belief that a fat child is healthy, but a truly healthy child should be active and agile. Parents need to pay attention to what their children eat to prevent obesity and promote good health," he added.

Doctors advise that eating millet can help improve digestion. Grains like jowar, millet, and ragi are easy to digest and help with gas, acidity, and constipation. These grains are rich in fibre, protein, folate, iron, and amino acids, which also help control weight and diabetes.