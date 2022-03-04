World Aplastic Anaemia Day: Infection, bleeding for a long time? Get yourself tested without delay!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are suffering from a long-term infection, bleeding manifestation, or feeling lethargic for a long time, you must go for a test for aplastic anaemia without delay.

MGM Medical College and MY Hospital is going to organise HLA matching camps in the last week of this month to help patients suffering from aplastic anaemia or any other bone marrow failure disorder to go for bone marrow transplant.

“BMT specialist Dr Prakash Satwani is going to lead the camps for the children’s HLA matching on March 26. The camps will be organised not only in Indore, but also in two other cities, including Ratlam and Jabalpur,” BMT expert Dr Preeti Malpani said.

The expert said that aplastic anaemia is a blood disorder in which the body’s bone marrow doesn’t make enough new blood cells. “Aplastic anaemia is a rare, but serious disorder. It can develop suddenly, or slowly. The disorder tends to get worse over time, unless its cause is found and treated. Treatments for aplastic anaemia include blood transfusions, bone marrow stem cell transplants and immunosuppressant,” Dr Malpani added.

48 per cent women have haemoglobin deficiency

According to the findings of a study conducted by member of the Scientific Advisory Board of AYUSH ministry Dr AK Dwivedi, about 48 per cent women in the city have haemoglobin deficiency and, surprisingly, they are not aware of it.

“We’ve taken random samples of women from different areas of the city and from different age groups to test their haemoglobin levels. We found that 40 per cent of women had less than 10 gm of haemoglobin but are unaware of the condition,” Dr Dwivedi said, adding, “Very surprising is that about 26 per cent women have haemoglobin less than 8 gm, which can lead to other major diseases.” He added that these women must be suffering from dizziness, lethargy and other symptoms, but they might be taking temporary medicines to treat these symptoms.

“People, especially women, must go through regular testing as long-term deficiency may lead to other diseases,” he said.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:34 AM IST