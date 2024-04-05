With 75 Participants, Largest Batch Of EPGP Begins At IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Since its inspection in 2009, the largest batch of the one-year EPGP programme consisting of 75 participants began at the Indian Institute of Management Indore on Thursday. The programme was inaugurated by institute director Prof Himanshu Rai, Vishal Sharma, national managing director & president, USI consulting leader, Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd; Prof Saurabh Chandra, Chair – EPGP; and Prof Prashant Salwan, dean – Programmes.

In his welcome address, Rai advised the new batch to ‘Wear a CROWN’ for the rest of their lives. He explained the significance of conscientiousness, urging individuals to prioritise tasks they are passionate about and manage their time wisely. Reflecting on one's true self and reevaluating the definition of success over time, he noted, "Understanding your true meaning of success is crucial, as it may evolve with time." Prof Rai also advocated for openness to learning and finding inspiration in both successes and interactions with others. Additionally, he distinguished between knowledge and wisdom, emphasising the importance of applying knowledge to one's life to cultivate wisdom. "When you apply knowledge to your own life, that's when it becomes wisdom," he remarked. Lastly, he underscored the importance of networking, encouraging dialogue with individuals from diverse backgrounds to foster growth and understanding.

In his address, Sharma encouraged students to embrace new experiences and skills. He said that diversity in experiences contributes to a strong foundation. Drawing from his personal journey, he highlighted the confidence gained from education, and stressed the need to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. "Remember," he remarked, "technology is becoming a defining differentiating factor and disrupter of existing models universally." Additionally, he emphasised the value of feedback and constructive criticism, viewing it as an opportunity for growth. Sharma also celebrated the global success of Indian leaders, attributing it to their competitiveness and ability to harness unique experiences. Importantly, he reminded students to prioritise their well-being, both physically and mentally, as success should not come at the expense of health. ‘Be comfortable in your own skin’, he said, encouraging the participants to invest in their holistic development.