Wildlife Week Ends: Butterfly Survey Conducted In Holkar College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under Wildlife Week 2023, a butterfly survey was organised on the 34-acre campus of the city's Holkar Science College with the aim of making students and the general public aware of conserving the environment and wildlife.

This survey was conducted by the Seed Technology Department of the college and Wild Warrior’s organisation, Indore. A total of 23 students divided into three teams did this survey under the guidance of faculty and experts.

The survey lasted for three hours in which the participants counted more than 33 types of butterflies inside the campus. College principal Suresh T Silawat said that students can easily get motivated to conserve the environment and wildlife through such activities.

The fact that the students participated with great enthusiasm is a sign that they care about wildlife and environment. At the beginning of the survey, the programme coordinator of the department, prof Dharmendra Jat told the students about the outline and objective of the survey.

The survey was conducted under the leadership of Wild Warriors president Sachin Matkar and members Ritesh Khabia, Swapnil Phanse and faculty Ashok Jat. Student Neeti Kaurav, who participated in the survey for the first time, said that before joining the survey, I didn’t know much about butterflies.

I enjoyed a lot during the survey and was able to know about the life cycle of the butterflies. Head of the department, Dr Preeti Chaturvedi appreciated the active participation of the students and gave them the mantra to always be active in taking part in environmental protection. Faculty Pooja Kshirsagar and Deepak Rathore along with Sarika Tundale, co-head of the department, too participated in the survey.