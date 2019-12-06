What goes up illegally eventually comes down, says Rajpur Chief municipal officer Akhilesh Dongrey

Rajpur: Chief municipal officer Akhilesh Dongrey stood true to his words, and demolished the wall outside the police station in the presence of sub divisional magistrate Veer Singh Chauhan, which was encroaching upon the land of revenue department on Friday.

Reportedly, Rajpur police station in-charge Anil Bamniya and municipal council president Mukesh Kushwah who had been at loggerheads over various issues, on November 28, had gotten into a verbal duel on the encroachment issue.

President Mukesh Kushwah and chief municipal officer Akhilesh Dongrey hit out at the police station in-charge Anil Bamniya, alleging that police station in-charge was attempting to encroach upon the land on Dussehra ground in the village by constructing a wall there.

Accusing Bamniya of misusing his post, Kushwah and Dongrey said that the wall that has been constructed is out of police station boundary wall and it is a sheer case of encroachment and municipal council won’t accept this at any cost. The duo said that as soon as we came to know about Bamniya’s intention, we submitted a letter to his office asking to stop construction immediately, but he did not pay any attention to the letter. We even informed Barwani superintendent of police about his adamant attitude, but to no avail so far, they added. The duo said that if police administration did not take any action in the matter, municipal council anti-encroachment squad will demolish this wall on Friday.

Bamniya outright discarded all the claims, and was adamant about the fact that the land outside the police station belongs to the department and he can do as he wishes with it. The council brought the matter before the collector, in an Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar camp, but no action was taken. Deputy collector Ghanshyam Dhangar was asked to take over the complaint. He asked police station in charge Bamniya to come to his office to present his side, twice this week, but Bamniya refused.

Hence, on this Thursday, Dhangar announced that the land belongs to revenue department, and the council has complete right to demolish the wall. The wall was demolished by a team of council members.