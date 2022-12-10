WHAT AN IDA: DABH Airport set for major facelift

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to host Big Ticket events like the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Conference and the Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023), the country’s cleanest city under its beautification drive, is set to give a major facelift to the ambience of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and its terminal building. The garden of the airport will be redeveloped and a grand entry gate will be built. A brand-new separate car parking lot will be built on the sprawling 4-acre land. The illumination network will also be revamped.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has allocated Rs 5 crore for the redevelopment and the add-on amenities at the airport. The redevelopment work has been offered to the Indore Development Authority (IDA) which will plan and execute the project.

Accordingly, recarpeting of the road outside the terminal building and adjoining roads will be done. The landscaping of the existing garden will be overhauled and a swanky look is being planned meticulously.

Realising that a huge number of delegates will be pouring in from all over and parking of private vehicles could be an issue, the authorities will make arrangements to accommodate the vehicles on the 4-acre land opposite to the terminal building. To avoid the congestion of vehicles at the entry point, a separate exit gate will be developed at the Bijasan Hill Road side, by pulling down the whole boundary wall of the Bijasan hill side. This will extend the car parking area. The project will be completed well before the end of December.

-RP Ahirwar, CEO IDA.