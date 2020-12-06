Western disturbance: Indoreans have to wait for the chill

Indore: The increasing day and night temperature has increased citizens’ wait to feel the chill and also increased their wait to get a chance to show off their winter wear.

Both night and day temperatures are hovering above normal for the last couple of days and the feel of winters is missing in the city.

However, the forecast of regional meteorological department officials provides some relief by saying that city temperature will start dropping again after two days.

“Similar conditions will prevail for one-two days more after which both the night and day temperature will drop. Due to the western disturbance, the northern part of the country will see snowfall and it would be the reason for cold waves in the state leading to drop in temperature,” met officials said.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal.

City weather in December

Indore experiences winter from December. This is the driest month of the year. The normal minimum temperature varies between 15.6 degrees Celsius to 24.3 degrees Celsius and the mean minimum temperature is 11.1 degrees Celsius

Sky remains generally clear. The days are comparatively warm but comfortable. The mean maximum temperature is 27.6 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are generally light and usually from the North or Northwesterly direction. . The average rainfall is 4.4 mms. Mist / haze can be seen in the early morning almost every day leading to poor visibility.

The average number of days of fog is 0.9 and the average number of rainy days is 0.2.

Associated with western disturbances i.e. the low pressure system which moves from west to east across the Northern parts of the country, Indore at times gets winter rains with considerable cloudiness. When these Western Disturbances move away, dry cold air from the Northern latitudes set in causing cold wave conditions.