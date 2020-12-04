Indore: 70% of patients suffering from dry eye syndrome, increased screen time and winters add to the cause

Indore: With the continuous drop in temperature, dry eye syndrome is rising as people often reduce their water intake during winters and end up drying eyes. Another reason for the increase in dry eye syndrome is excessive use of screen among children and adults alike, due to restrictions on travelling and other outdoor entertainments.

Explaining this, ophthalmologist Dr Pranay Singh shared that the number of people suffering from dry eye syndrome is now diagnosed in 70 percent cases as opposed to 40 percent before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Singh was addressing in a webinar organised on ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’ by Create Stories Social Welfare Society for public awareness and overall benefit of the society.

“Just like you skin, your eyes tend to dry out during winters, which can result in dry eye syndrome,” Singh said. Generally, people feel itchiness in their eyes, which is a common symptom of dry eye.

“If left untreated for a long time, dry eyes can cause damage to the cornea, and in severe cases, it can affect vision,” Singh said, adding, the reason for the increase in this syndrome is not only winters but also increased screen time.

“Due to corona, our life is more virtual than real, wherein we are doing business online, reading online, interacting online, etc. This all collectively has resulted in increased screen time and in turn, dry eyes,” Singh said.

Common symptoms of dry eye syndrome:

• Burning and itching or redness with dryness in the eyes

• Gritty eyes wherein you feel eyes popping out

• Blurring of eyes

• Watery eye

• Intolerance of light

• Eye fatigue and swelling

How to avoid dry eye syndrome?

• Blink an eyelid every 5 seconds while looking at a computer, mobile, TV or tablet.

• Do not rub the eyes, this can cause eye damage.

• Drink at least two and a half litters of water daily.

• If you feel difficulty in eating or ingesting any medicine, consult a doctor.

• Keep contact lenses clean and do not always wear them.

• When you are working long hours at the computer, every twenty minutes, look at something placed twenty feet away for twenty seconds.

• Wear goggles or protective eye wear, so that direct cold wave does not hurt your cornea.

• Eat healthy food, eat more whole grains, fruits and vegetables and less sugar

• Do not put any medicine in the eye without doctor's advice.

• If possible, do not apply mascara and kohl.

• Including Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 and A is important and supportive of eye health

• Avoid using heaters, even if using ensure that it does not directlyyou’re your face and eyes.