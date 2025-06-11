'We Have Broken Our Ties': Sonam Raghuvanshi's Brother Cries Hugging Raja's Mother (VIDEO)

Sonam Raghuvanshi's Brother Govind Cries Hugging Raja's Mother Uma | X

Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind, reached Raja Raghuvanshi's house on Wednesday and met with Raja's family to extend his support against her sister. He burst out in tears after meeting Raja's mother Uma. Govind and Uma can be seen crying hugging each other amid heavy media presence.

Govind said that he will fight the case against his own sister on behalf of his late brother-in-law Raja Raghuvanshi. Accusing his sister of playing a key role in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, he demanded that if found guilty, "she should be hanged."

"It is not confirmed that Sonam was behind the murder. But the evidence being brought to light makes me 100% sure that she has got this done. The names of the other people that have come to light are all related to Raj Kushwaha," Govind said speaking to the media.

"I have apologised to Raja's family. I had given my sister to this family and I am a part of it now. My family has severed all ties with Sonam. I liked Raja. If Sonam is guilty, she must be hanged," he added.

Govind claimed he had no prior knowledge of Sonam’s alleged conspiracy and stated that she has not confessed to any crime. He also clarified that Raj Kushwah, one of the accused, was merely an employee in their household and that Sonam used to tie him a rakhi.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, asserted that Govind was unaware of the murder plot. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police have arrested Sonam, Raj Kushwah, and three contract killers involved in the crime. Their investigation, ‘Operation Honeymoon’, revealed that Sonam had masterminded Raja’s murder.