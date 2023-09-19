Water Fury: 2 Cars Washed Away, 3 Bodies Recovered In Meghnagar

FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In two separate accidents, the bodies of three persons, who were swept away in overflowing drains, were recovered along with their vehicles in Meghnagar town of Jhabua district.

In the first case, due to heavy rainfall in the region, a car was washed away in an overflowing drain on Meghnagar-Gujar Pada Road on Saturday. On being informed, SP Agam Jain had reached Meghnagar and directed for swift action. On Sunday, the body of a person was recovered after the vehicle was pulled out of the drain.

Villagers informed police about the incident and also apprised police that two other persons were also travelling in the same car. Based on this, the deceased’s family pressurised the police to register a case of murder against the other two people travelling in the same car. Police station in-charge Ramesh Chandra Bhaskar said that on the basis of assurance, kin agreed to conduct last rites.

Similarly, another car carrying three persons was swept away while trying to cross a flooded culvert in Kesariya village. The car was trying to cross the flooded culvert. However, after reaching the middle, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

One of the persons jumped out of the vehicle as the car started tilting due to the strong flow. However, two persons were swept away. On Monday morning, the rescue team recovered two bodies after pulling out of the vehicle.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as a resident of Kanpur. Further investigation is underway to recover the identities of the deceased. Notably, a crucial road segment and an essential culvert connecting the Madrani area to Dahod (Gujarat) were swept away due to incessant rainfall.

The traffic was completely disrupted, causing a lot of trouble to commuters.