Watch Video: Tanker crushes senior citizen to death in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A tanker crushed a senior citizen to death in Ujjain on Wednesday evening, police officials said on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the incident that took place at Tajpur Choupati square under Pawasa police station of the district went viral on social media on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Anokhilal Sharma, 70. He was returning home after meeting his relatives who live in Tajpur. While he was crossing the Tajpur Choupati square, a tanker ran over him. Sharma died on the spot.

The CCTV footage shows the tanker was running at a high speed.

The tanker driver, who managed to escape from the spot, was caught by villagers at Vijay Ganj Mandi. He was later handed over to police.

Pawasa police have registered a case and arrested the tanker driver. The police have also seized the vehicle.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:43 PM IST