Indore: Health minister worried because of surging dengue, COVID-19 cases in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary discussed the increasing number of dengue cases in the city and also discussed issues that the team is facing in controlling the menace of the vector-borne disease. Dr Choudhary also discussed the sudden surge in Covid cases and took note of the construction work of the District Hospital during his recent short visit to the city.

He reached Indore on Tuesday night and left for Dhar on Wednesday morning. It was an unofficial visit as most of the officials of the health department were unaware about his visit to the city.

According to the nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Amit Malakar, “The health minister came to Indore for a short visit while in transit to Dhar. He expressed concern over the increasing number of dengue cases and discussed the problems in controlling the menace. We informed the minister about the scarcity of staff in the malaria wing of the department.” The minister also expressed concern over sudden surge in Covid cases and asked officials to stay alert over the same.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Santosh Verma informed Dr Choudhary about the reconstruction of District Hospital and said that the hospital building’s work had reached the plinth level.

Before going to Dhar, the health minister asked officials to inform him about the vaccination status in the city and steps taken to increase the vaccination percentage, as well.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:35 AM IST