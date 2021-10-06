20% interest on loan: Under debt youth commits suicide in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth who was under debt allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Indore late Tuesday night, sources said.

The moneylender was reportedly threatening the youth with dire consequences as he failed to pay an instalment, sources added.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation into it.

The youth identified as Rahul Patel, a resident of Labaria Bheru was working as tailor. As he was facing financial crunch, he borrowed Rs 50,000 from a moneylender identified as Bharti Kanjar at interest of 20%.

The family members claimed that Rahul was repaying Rs 10,000 to Kanjar every month. But, he failed to pay the instalment of September month, as he suffered loss in the business.

On Tuesday, Kanjar visited Rahul’s home and threatened him with dire consequences.

Deceased’s younger brother Rakesh told the media that his brother consumed poisonous substance during late night. When he started vomiting, the family took her to MY Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police said that statements of the family members were yet to be recorded.

