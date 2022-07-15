e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Former MLA’s supporter manhandles patwari; another clip of Ujjain SDM incident goes viral

The incident occurred at Bangred village of the district last Friday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Another video of Ujjain SDM incident has gone viral on social media in which former MLA Shantilal Dhabai’s supporter was spotted manhandling the patwari, Mohammed Naseem Khan.

The incident occurred at Bangred village of the district last Friday. Khan reached the spot with a JCB and crew of workers to clear the waterlogging in the locality as rainwater was entering nearby homes.

Following which there was a dispute and then the former MLA’s supporter manhandled the patwari.

After that Khan then summoned former MLA Dhabai who, reportedly directed the revenue staff not to carry out the work.

The revenue staff then informed SDM Nidhi Singh about the incident, who reached the spot along with policemen. Singh also called one more JCB machine.

Meanwhile, Dhabai started asking the SDM to install a pipe at another place to drain the water, to which the SDM replied that she knew very well where to put the pipe.

In reply, Dhabai not only committed indecency but also threatened to get her transferred from Badnagar.

To this situation, Singh got furious and lashed out at the Dhabai with some stern words. “Tu hota kaun hai puchhne wala, kitne din naukri karungi. Tameez se baat kar, nikal yahan se,” she said.

The former MLA was then whisked away from the scene by his supporters.

