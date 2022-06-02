Watch video: Congress MLA beat up contractor with shoes over poor quality work

Snap from the viral video |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with the poor quality of over-head tank construction work, Congress MLA from Thandla constituency, Veer Singh Bhuriya allegedly beat up a contractor with shoes in Kachaldara village of the district.

According to reports, the incident occurred around five days ago and a video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

Local sources claimed that the MLA had gone to inspect the construction work of the water tank. After inspecting the work, Bhuria got furious and started beating up the contractor with his shoes.

The MLA, however, did not directly admit to the assault. He told FPJ that shoddy work was being done. Wherever this happened he used to visit the spot and check the quality of work.

The concerned contractor was not contacted for the comment.

Meanwhile, politics over the incident intensified in the area as BJP workers left no stone unturned to take Congress MLA at a task and spread the video across the district.

On the other hand, Jhabua district Congress committee president Nirmal Mehta said that he had no information about the viral video. He could say anything on the matter only after a detailed discussion with MLA Bhuria, Mehta added.

Nevertheless, it is not the first time when MLA Bhuria lost his temper. Earlier in 2019 at the time of Kamal Nath’s Congress government in the state, he threatened police personnel after they slapped challans on some of the Congress workers over tripling on motorcycles.

