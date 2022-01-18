Watch video: Assistant professor beats up principal of Govt College in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an assistant professor beating up the principal of a government college in Ujjain has gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly happened at Late Nagulal Malviya Government College, Ghatiya in Ujjain district, a couple of days back. But, CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday morning.

The video shows that the assistant professor identified as Brahmdeep Alune is sitting in front of Principal Dr Shekhar Medamwar. Both of them were having a heated argument over some issue.

It turned ugly when Alune started slapping Dr Medamwar and also threw books at him. And, this happened in Dr Medamwar’s cabin. On hearing the noise, the principal's staff rescued him.

Though both Alune and Dr Medamwar refused to talk over the incident, sources claimed that Dr Medamwar had lodged a complaint at the local police station. He has also informed the university administration about the incident.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:46 AM IST