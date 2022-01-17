Indore: IIT Indore’s satellite campus in Ujjain may start from next session

Indore

Indian Institute of Technology Indore’s satellite campus is likely to become functional from session 2022-23.

As per information, Vikram University has agreed to provide space on its premises for IIT Indore’s upcoming facility wherein international level research work will be carried out.

“The university has agreed to provide space and resources to IIT Indore till its own campus comes into being at the ancient town,” a highly placed officer in Department of Higher Education said.

Initially, IIT Indore want to open five research centres in the satellite campus, out of which two to three centres will start from session 2022-23 and the remaining will become operation from 2023-24 session. Apart from that, the elite institute is planning to run PG courses from its first proposed satellite campus. The designing of the courses is being readied.

Meanwhile, DHE has Dr Rajiv Dixit, DCDC at DAVV, as its nodal officer for this satellite campus.

Dixit said the state government and the IIT Indore both want satellite campus to become operation at the earliest.

100 acres of land required

According to the information, about 100 acres of land is required in Ujjain for the satellite campus of IIT Indore. Apart from this, an amount of about Rs 500 crores is also required. A proposal has been sent to the state government for the land whereas IIT Indore has proposed the amount of the new campus.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:58 PM IST