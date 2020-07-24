Watch: Madhya Pradesh police team rescue two girls who ventured into Pench River to take a selfie

In the video, the girls are seen standing in the middle of the river on a small rock, trying to balance themselves by holding each other. The river currents are rapid and one false move can pull a person down the waterfall that can be seen in the bottom right of the video.

A team of policemen are seen taking necessary precautions to rescue the girls.

According to a study published by US-based Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi Over the past two years, a total of 127 deaths have been reported to be caused due to selfies, of which whopping 76 deaths occurred in India alone.

According to reports, people have died while clicking dangerous selfies in front of train, falling from a slippery rock, slipping from mountain and near sea shore during high tide. In the quest for the coolest selfie, people lose their lives. This happens because of people’s desire for more ‘Likes’ and ‘Comments’ on social media for driving increasingly risky selfie-taking. The study suggests that most of the people who died were below the age of 24.

The most common cause of death worldwide was falling off a building or mountain, which was responsible for 29 deaths. The second-most common is being hit by a train, which is responsible for 11 deaths. Most of the Indian deaths were water related.