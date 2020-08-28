Watch: Lady waylaid CM's ride in Indore, requests to put a check on school charging unreasonable charges

Indore: Upset over school pressuring parents to pay fee while many parents have lost their jobs and schools are just conducting online classes, a lady waylaid CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Indore.

She shared the dilemma of many parents and her ordeal with Agrawal Public School which is forcing parents to pay unreasonable charges.

The video of the lady speaking to Chouhan went viral on social media. Sadly, Chouhan just seemed to nod and wave goodbye to the group of women.