Watch: Doctors treat patients in mobile light in a hospital in Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh

Chhattarpur: Struck by lightning a woman battled for her life in a government hospital in Chhatarpur district where a doctor and nursing staff had to depend on mobile phones’ torchlight to treat the woman as electricity supply went off amid rains and there was no backup arrangement for power supply, said, villagers.
The husband of the woman who was also struck by lightning died at the hospital at Naugaon soon after being admitted to the hospital while the woman’s condition continues to be critical, as per the villagers and the hospital staff.
Shiv Shankar Weaver (45 years) and Parvati Weaver (40 years) residing in the Alipura police station area of Naugaon block were working on their farm when suddenly it started raining heavily and they got struck by lightning. The people of the village immediately brought the husband and wife to the Naugaon hospital, where the doctors declared the husband Shiv Shankar Weaver dead, while the nurses continued the wife's treatment in the mobile phones’ torchlight.
When the duo was admitted to the hospital, there was no light nor was the generator running. The doctors wanted to start the treatment of the woman without wasting time as she was critical. It was reported that the doctors and nurses immediately turned on the torch of their mobile and started the treatment. For the time being, the condition of the woman is reported to be stable.
The incident has raised serious questions on the budget where billions of rupees are spent every year on health services in Madhya Pradesh. Such a picture not only brings to fore the laxity of the Naugaon hospital but also points to the lack of cognizance of district administration.