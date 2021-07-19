Watch: Doctors treat patients in mobile light in a hospital in Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh

Chhattarpur: Struck by lightning a woman battled for her life in a government hospital in Chhatarpur district where a doctor and nursing staff had to depend on mobile phones’ torchlight to treat the woman as electricity supply went off amid rains and there was no backup arrangement for power supply, said, villagers.

The husband of the woman who was also struck by lightning died at the hospital at Naugaon soon after being admitted to the hospital while the woman’s condition continues to be critical, as per the villagers and the hospital staff.