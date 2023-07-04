WATCH: BJP Workers Stage Protest Against Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh, Accuse Him Of Corruption

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of BJP workers surrounded the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation and stage protest against Congress Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh on Tuesday.
BJP MLA Ashok Rohani accused the mayor of corruption, alleging that the officers are now demanding bribes and commission from the public to get the work done. "Since the day, Congress Jagat Bahadur Singh became the mayor, city has turned into ruins," he said.
The protestors broke the empty earthen pots as they complained about the shortage of water in residential areas of the city.
Read Also
WATCH: Land Lease Denied, Chanderi Man Releases Monitor Lizard In Municipal Office, Warns Of Snakes...
Read Also
WATCH: Land Lease Denied, Chanderi Man Releases Monitor Lizard In Municipal Office, Warns Of Snakes...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)