Vocal For Local: Dhar Artisan Crafts 2.5L Earthen Lamps | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar’s Ratan Prajapat has illuminated the spirit of Diwali by crafting an impressive 2.5 lakh earthen diyas this year. With a dedication spanning 35 years, Ratan has become a beacon of the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India through his artistry. Ratan begins his preparations four months before Diwali, pouring his heart and soul into every diya.

His efforts have resonated well beyond Dhar, as his beautifully crafted diyas have gained immense popularity in surrounding areas. "This Diwali is not just a business for us, but an opportunity to cherish our cultural heritage," he shared. His commitment to quality and tradition has made his diyas a sought-after choice for families looking to celebrate the festival with authenticity.

Emphasising the environmental benefits of earthen diyas, Ratan believes that their warm glow brings a unique sense of happiness and tranquility to homes. "Unlike electric lights, these diyas connect us to our roots and traditions," he added.

Ratan is also committed to passing down this art form to the younger generation, ensuring that the tradition continues. By training local youth in diya-making, Ratan is fostering self-reliance and empowering his community. This Diwali, Ratan’s creations will not only adorn homes but also serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting indigenous products.

"Our aim is to keep the art and culture of our country alive. When we light diyas made by our own hands, we feel connected to our soil," he stated, reflecting on the deeper significance of his work. Ratan's inspiring journey illustrates how the 'Vocal for Local' principle can rejuvenate traditional crafts and strengthen community bonds. His hard work not only establishes his identity but also connects the overall community.