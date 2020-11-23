‘Vivad se Vishwas’: 525 applications filed in Indore Zone of Income Tax

Indore: ‘Vivad se Vishwas’, a onetime tax dispute and litigation scheme

launched by the Income Tax Department is getting responses among incumbents. Following the launch of the scheme till November 22, 525

tax payers of Chief Commissioner of Income Indore Zone have applied under the scheme, while from whole MP-CG 2050 tax payers have applied

under the scheme.



Rakesh Kumar Paliwal, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCC

I-T) of MP-Chattisgarh, disclosed this on Monday. Senior IRS officer Paliwal was interacting to the media of the State through a virtual dialogue. This was organised to highlight about the scheme, features of ‘Faceless Assessment of Case’ and also rolled out the ‘Faceless Assessment of Appeal Cases’. Paliwal informed that as many as 36000 cases of MP-CG litigation both side i.e. department and tax payers are pending at different level, right from Commissioner Appeal to Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, High Court and the Supreme Court. Out of this over 32,000 cases are pending at Commissioner Appeal level only. As an estimate Rs 28,000 crore is blocked due to the litigation.



Talking about the benefit of the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Paliwal said that scheme will increase the trust of taxpayers and reduce the number of disputes between the Income Tax Department and taxpayers. Also, the government will be able to get disputed revenue. He called upon the tax payers to take advantage of the scheme, which is open till December 31, this year.



Faceless Assessment:



‘The faceless assessment program will increase transparency and will also reduce the atmosphere of fear. He said that this will not only save the time of taxpayers, but will also increase the efficiency of the Income Tax Department. This program will also reduce misunderstandings between the taxpayers and the Income Tax Department. With the faceless assessment program, taxpayers will not have to unnecessarily visit the Income Tax Department’ said PCC I-T Paliwal.



Faceless appeals rolled out



Following the Faceless Assessment of Income Tax Cases, the department rolled-out ‘Faceless Assessment of Appeal Cases’ also from Monday in MP-CG. He clarified that in this scheme the cases of Income Tax Surveys and Searches will not be included. However, he expressed hope that this will increase the transparency in the system.





Taxpayers be alert, check mail and get update by mail







Follower of Gandhian values, IRS officer Paliwal called upon taxpayers to be alert now and regularly check mails as following rolling out Faceless Assessment and Faceless Appeals, the whole correspondence is being done through the mail. On this occasion he released a e-mail address vsvmpcg@incometax.gov.in. By sending a e-mail on this address tax payers can get update of their application filed under ‘Vivad see Vishwas’.