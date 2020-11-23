Amid corona rise, Indore District administration issues new guidelines- Check full details

As the order issued by Indore District Administration for marriage, social, cultural and religious functions maximum 250 guests can be invited.

However before that, an application has to be filed in concern police station by the organisers. The orders in this regard issued.

The administration has requested all citizens to limit the number of guests in the houses where the wedding is scheduled to take place in the coming time. In the context of the increasing infection of the corona, it is necessary to do so from the point of view of public health. The order in this regard is being circulated by Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh.

Now the number of guests in any wedding should be within two and a half-hundred. It has also been clarified by the district administration that separate permission will not be required for marriage function. They will have to be reported to the concerned police station and its acknowledgement will have to be kept with it.

Major points of guideline

● Can invite 250 people to cultural/social and religious events, for which there will be no need for permission. An acknowledgment will have to be received from the police station only.

● 50 members will be able to participate in the funeral procession.

● Shops and business institutions in the municipal area, Mhow cantonment or urban area will be closed from 8 am to 6 am.

● Industrial units, hospitals, medical stores can be open 24 hours.

● Employees of industry, doctors, paramedical staff have no restrictions.