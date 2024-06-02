Vision Document 2047: Indore's Vision Document 2047 To Be Ready In Next 15 Days | Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city's visions document-2047 will be ready in the next 15 days. It will be finalised after discussions and suggestions from public representatives, stakeholders, experts etc. of the district. Collector Asheesh Singh has instructed the concerned departments to submit their suggestions as soon as possible.

A meeting of the concerned officials was held today under the chairmanship of Collector Singh to discuss the document. IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, Additional Commissioners Abhilash Mishra, Siddharth Jain, CEO of IDA RP Ahirwar, CEO of MPIDC Sapna Jain and other officials were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh informed that Vision Document 2047, which is being prepared in view of the development and need of infrastructure in the city, will be ready in the next 15 days. The document will be prepared like a master plan to assess the development of infrastructure and other needs and to fulfill them.

All the concerned departments will prepare this document in detail at their own level and submit it to the Collector's office. The vision document will mention the developmental works and activities as well as financial provisions.

While discussing the outline of the plan, he said that this vision document should be such that there is a coordinated and planned development of the city and the district.

It was told in the meeting that this vision document will mainly include expansion of urban public transport system, building of new bus stands, marking of place for bus depots, sanitation management, construction of major roads and connecting roads, laying storm water lines along the roads, expansion of drainage lines, development of gardens and construction of new gardens, construction of start-up park, construction of convention centre, development of green ring corridor, construction of sports complex, development of city forest, expansion of city bus services by AICTSL, construction of new bus stands all around, construction of new transport city, smart integrated industrial township and economic corridor in the field of industrial development, establishment of data park etc. More meetings will be held soon regarding the vision document.