Vimukta case: Irked Tai meets CM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha speaker, met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal and expressed her deep anguish over the incident of setting ablaze principal Dr Vimukta Sharma alive in the city. She stated the incident is a big blot on the culture of the city. She also asked him to rein in the rising pub culture in the city.

Mahajan had reached Bhopal on Thursday and the busy CM made it a point to meet the veteran politician by cancelling his prior appointments. Mahajan urged the CM to put a stop to such heinous incidents and also put a leash and stifle the increasing trend of intoxication and the increasing influence of the infamous pub culture.

\Mahajan handed over two letters to the CM. In her letter, she not only expressed grief, but also questioned the role of the police and the college administration. She said it’s a serious incident of burning alive of a female principal. Expressing her ire, she said, “This incident is against the culture of the city and I consider it a black spot on the city’s image. If the police and the administration had been alert on time, perhaps this incident could have been averted. She said, “When the incident occurred, I was in Nagpur and after reaching the city, I personally went to inspect the college campus, where I noted some important things. Despite being a huge area there are no security personnel. The boundary wall is also broken. Adequate security arrangements should be made.”

In the second letter, Mahajan also said that the growing hostel culture following the increasing scope of education and expressed her concerns that reported crimes have also started increasing along with it. The growing trend of pub culture, drunkenness among the youth is causing spontaneous increase in crimes in the city.

This kind of crime was unheard of in the city.

She said that the administration will have to take strict steps so that the culture of the city isn’t polluted.

Ramswaroop Mundra, media in-charge of Mahajan, informed that the CM took Tai’s concern extremely seriously. He assured Tai that he would not allow any kind of blot to smudge the image of the city.