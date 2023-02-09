e-Paper Get App
Vikas Yatra: Bhoomi pujan of works worth Rs 57.22 crore done 

During the Vikas Yatra, bhoomi pujan of 145 different development works worth Rs 57.22 crore has been done in 3 days and 279 development works built at a cost of Rs 85.69 cr. were also inaugurated.

Thursday, February 09, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vikas Yatras are being taken out in each Assembly constituency. During these visits, on the one hand, the beneficiaries are being provided benefits of various schemes, on the other hand, gifts of development works are also being given. 

During the Yatras, citizens presented 585 applications related to their problems. Out of these, 497 applications were accepted. A time limit has been fixed for disposal of the remaining applications. The Yatras will reach 599 villages of 9 Assembly constituencies in the district and a total of 205 wards of all the eight municipal councils including Indore Municipal Corporation. The yatra will end on February 25.

Bhoomi pujan of development works worth Rs 4.84 cr. made in the Depalpur Assembly constituency and development works worth Rs 11.10 cr. were inaugurated. Bhoomi pujan of development works worth Rs 81 crore was done in Indore-01 Assembly constituency and the inauguration of works worth Rs 20 crore was made in Assembly constituency Indore-02.

Indore: Free Covid-19 vaccine centres: Health department downs shutters
