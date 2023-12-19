Vidya Bharti Will Establish Indian Education: Mahant

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vidya Bharti’s national organising secretary Govind Chandra Mahant said that the organisation is determined to take the country towards ultimate glory. Vidya Bharti aims to establish Indian education, he said. Speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day joint national workshop of Vidhya Bharti’s publicity and archives departments at Samrat Vikramaditya Bhavan here, Mahant told the workers that it is very important to record the works of Vidya Bharti.

"Along with recording, we should also create an archive of records so that material can be made available when necessary. As a worker of Vidya Bharti, we should take positive thoughts to society. Keeping in view the centenary year of the RSS, special emphasis is expected on five major topics. These include social harmony, environment, sense of self, family enlightenment, and cleanliness. Therefore, Vidya Bharti, being an education organisation, should also create good content on these subjects and publish and disseminate it," he said.

Pradeep, national convenor of archives department of Vidya Bharti, said that the work of writing the development journey of Vidya Bharti will be completed by February. Reviewing the topics covered in the archives department's workshop, he said that during this, special discussions were held on the technique of interview, need of archives, technique of history writing, etc.

Along with this, the upcoming action plan has been prepared. Vidya Bharti’s national executive member Lalit, Vidya Bharti Jodhpur province’s organising secretary and publicity department’s central team member Ravi Kumar and Vidya Bharti Malwa province’s organising secretary Akhilesh Mishra were present at the concluding session. A total of 120 workers from Vidya Bharti publicity and archives departments from across the country participated in the workshop.