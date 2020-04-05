Use idle funds of charitable trust and religious bodies to fight corona: Tax Practitioners’ Association send memo to PMO

Indore: The Tax Practitioners’ Association (TPA) has suggested that huge cash funds of the charitable trusts and religious bodies should be used in fighting to Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

TPA has sent a memorandum to PMO in this regard. TPA President CA Manoj Gupta and Secretary CA JP Saraf informed that the wealth (cash, gold, silver and jewellery) remains as an investment with religious trusts. It is used for religious places, Dharamsala, rest houses, offerings, fair arrangements, etc. There is no charitable aspect in all these, except religious. All these money is kept as unproductive investment in religious institutions, accumulating year after year. They raised the question that when we donate to a religious place, what is our intention behind it? This is meant to be used for one's good. And there is no way to make that place big, improve the system more technologically, etc. Rather the need of the needy is to be met.

In the current circumstances, this money cannot be better used than put in fighting to COVID-19, the memo said.