UP Woman Arms Smuggler Arrested With Four Pistols In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman arms smuggler was arrested in Burhanpur, revealing a surprising twist in the illegal arms trade. Pinky, a 45-year-old resident of Shahganj in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested while attempting to smuggle four country-made pistols crafted by the Sikligars of Pachori village.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that she had been supplying these firearms to various gangster factions across multiple cities, including Agra and NCR. What is particularly striking about Pinky’s case is that law enforcement had not suspected her due to her gender. Police informants overlooked her activities, allowing her to operate under the radar for an extended period.

Pinky reportedly received substantial payments for her role in providing weapons to criminals, indicating that her operations were both lucrative and extensive. The Khaknar police station is currently scrutinising her social media accounts and call records to uncover more details about her network.

Pinky is currently held at Khandwa jail, but police are considering taking her into remand soon to investigate further into the new information gathered. Khaknar police station in-charge Abhishek Jadhav has confirmed her connections to organised crime but has withheld specific details due to the serious nature of the case.

The arrest took place on November 9, when police apprehended Pinky near Nair Phata based on a tip-off. Reports suggest that she had been using Agra as a base for her operations, transporting weapons directly from Burhanpur to the city before distributing them to other locations.

Additionally, her connections to Gwalior have also come to light during the investigation. The demand for Pachori-made pistols among criminals remains high, as these firearms are known for their quality and reliability. As the investigation continues, law enforcement aims to dismantle the networks involved in this dangerous trade, highlighting the evolving dynamics of crime in the region.