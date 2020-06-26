Unlock 1.0 in Indore: IMC making arrangements for darshan at Khajrana temple

Indore: Expecting the reopening of shrines soon, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has started making arrangements for “darshan” at Khajrana Temple.

“As district administration is easing the lockdown restriction in a phased manner, it is expected that soon it will allow the reopening of shrines. In anticipation of that, we have started making arrangements for darshan at Khajrana Temple,” said Pratibha Pal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the famous temple in the city.

She stated that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be fixed for shrines is being complied and IMC will ensure that they are strictly adhered to at other shrines also.

“We don’t want people to break Covid-19 protocol and SOPs once the shrines are reopened, because if it leads to the spread of the virus, we will be forced to close them again. So, protocols like social distancing, wearing masks will be followed at the shrines besides other SOPs,” she added.