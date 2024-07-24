Union Budget 2024: New Tax Regime Rated 6 To 7 By Tax Practitioners Association

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) Indore organised a budget discussion programme on Tuesday at the Income Tax office while they appreciated the budget for youngsters and women but budget for share market was not to their expectations. They rated the budget in between 6-8 points out of 10.

‘The budget is good for salaried person and not highly impactful on people who are less tax payers. However, it has some impact on high tax payers. Every age group who comes in tax paying will be benefited in some or the other way. On the whole, the budget is encouraging development and will help every sector people to grow,’ Jayprakash Saraf, president of TPA said. ‘I would give 7 to 8 marks to this budget as more changes could be made,’ Saraf added.

‘In this budget as far as income tax is concerned there are many salient features. In respect of share market, there are many changes which will impact upon the investors who are for long term gain. The rate of tax is increased,’ former president of TPA CA Govind Agrawal said. ‘The budget is for rural economy, youngsters and women. Budget for share market was expected with good changes but no such change was made. I would like to give 6 out of 10 to this budget,’ he added.