Ujjain: UMC ‘ISSUES FARMAN’: Consumers to pay ‘double’ the price for water

Ujjain: The potable water consumers and those are utilising the water for commercial and industrial purposes would have to shell out almost double the tax beginning April 1.

As per the gazette notification of urban development and housing department, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has fixed these new rates as per the actual cost and the consumers would have to bear the same with effect from April 1, 2021.

Over 56,727 consumers who were paying Rs 120 per month for a 8 mm connection of domestic water supply would now have to pay Rs 230 a month from now onwards.

While 197 non-domestic consumers who were paying Rs 720 a month would now have to cough up Rs 1,375 for 8 mm connection.

A total of 65 industrial connection holders would have to pay Rs 3,440 instead of present Rs 1,800 and 47 industrial unit with 25/40/50/80 mm connections were paying Rs 5 per 1,000 litre so far will now have to pay Rs 45 per 1,000 litre now.