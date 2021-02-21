Ujjain:URA players bag 4 gold at shooting championship

Ujjain:The players of Ujjain Rifle Association (URA) bagged 4 gold, 8 silver and 1 bronze medals at the 23rd State level rifle-pistol shooting championship.

A total of 37 players from city also qualified for the pre-nationals competition as well.

At the championship organised by MP State Rifle Association at the Emerald Heights International School in Indore, from February 15 to 21- Herambh Singh won gold, whereas Ranveer won silver and bronze medals. Ritesh Patel, Yashasvi Singh, Yash Vyas, Vinay Panchal and Aryavir also won silver medals.

Trainer Akshay Singh said 52 players of URA participated in competition. Players winning medals at state and national-level be awarded scholarships from next year, he said.