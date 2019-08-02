MP shooters bag 6 medals in Shooting Championship

BHOPAL: The shooters of MP State Shooting Academy have bagged a total of six medals in the 12th Sardar Sajjan Singh Memorial Masters’ Shooting Championship until Thursday.

Star shooter of the state, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar defeated Olympian Sanjeev Rajput in the 50mtr rifle 3-position senior main event. He scored 459.9 points and bagged a gold medal in the event. Aishwarya also clinched a silver medal in the junior category of the same event. In 50mtr rifle 3-position junior women event, academy’s Prasiddhi Mahant grabbed a silver medal.Aishwarya also grabbed another bronze medal in the 50mtr rifle 3-position prone junior men event. State sports minister, Jitu Patwari and Director, Sports and Youth Welfare, SL Thaosen have congratulated the medal winners for their excellent performance and achievements. A total of 13 rifle and 2 pistol shooters have participated in the championship under the guidance of shooting coach, Vaibhav Sharma.