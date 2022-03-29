Ujjain: Youth drowns while taking holy dip in Kshipra

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man drowned in Kshipra River at Siddhashram Ghat on Monday. The youth had gone to take a holy dip in the river with his friends when he swam deep into the water resulting in his drowning.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Sen, a resident of Ingoriya village. He along with his friends named Rahul Govardhan and Shravan had come to Ujjain for taking a holy dip in Kshipra River on Monday. The three friends were swimming in the river at Sidhhashram Ghat when Rahul went into deep waters from when he could not swim back and died. Rescue divers pulled out his body after two hours. The body was sent for postmortem at the district hospital. Mahakal police have registered a case. One of his friends, Shravan, fled from the scene out of fear of police.

ALSO READ Ujjain: City student makes it to the Central Hall of Parliament

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:42 AM IST