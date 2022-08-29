Ujjain: WREU stages demo to oppose abolishment of running staff and their headquarters

The WREU members raise slogans against railway authorities during their protest, in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Western Railway Employees Union (WREU) Ujjain division staged a protest at the integrated crew lobby at platform number-1, here on Sunday, against the railway administrationís move to abolish the local running staff and their headquarters.

WREU leaders SS Sharma, Arun Saxena, Ravindra Upadhyay, NK Jangir, Ashutosh Parihar, DK Sharma, Praveen Joshi, Anil Choubey, Shoaib Alam, Kamlesh Kushwaha, GP Lakwal, Pankaj Saxena, Umesh Tedia, Sarvesh Singh, Dilip Surawat along with the train manager, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, station master and employees of operational, mechanical, commercial, S&T, electric department posted at Ujjain headquarters gathered and raised slogans.

To save Ujjain running headquarters they registered their protest with full enthusiasm. Addressing the protesters, the WREU's divisional president SS Sharma highlighted the following points: Transfer of work of Ujjain running staff by Ratlam Divisional Railway officers to other headquarters, divisions and other zones.

Issue of an autocratic decree orally by Gopal Meena, the officer of the operations department threatening that if the employees demand allowance, then the post of Ujjain headquarters and the operation of trains would be transferred to other headquarters or divisions. Conspiracy to eliminate the headquarters by reducing the working beat of Ujjain headquarters. Not paying official allowances to the running employees thus making them suffer financial loss.

Ujjain running staff to get trains operated from other headquarters, divisions and zones by not booking on the train even after completion of rest in the outer station and running room. The post of Ujjain headquarters that was temporarily transferred during the corona pandemic to other headquarters has been made permanent thus starting the process of abolishing Ujjain headquarters.

Ujjain running staff is not being provided work by the railway administration even though they are willing to work. Ratlam Divisional Railway officers meting out step-motherly behaviour to Ujjain running staff and harbouring ill-will towards them, Non-implementation of the passenger train schedule at Ujjain headquarters even though the same is being done in the Ratlam division and forcing the running staff of Ujjain to work in a tense environment by harassing them mentally and financially forcing to obey autocratic verbal orders issued by the officers of the Ratlam rail division.