Ujjain: Woman TI faces hardship to stop garba after Midnight

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city appeared over-flooded with the colours of Garba after two consecutive years of life-threatening pandemic. The craze is such that even after the passing of the stipulated time for Garba operators to wrap up the programme, the Garbas kept going on. A video went viral in which the act of indecency is being faced by the Kharakuan police station in-charge. It was shot in the Naipeth area on Sunday night between 1 to 2 am. Garba was being played here even at 1 am in the night. The residents of the area were getting disturbed by the sound of Garba as their sleep was affected due to the sound and they had to call the police.

On receiving a complaint, Kharakuan police station in-charge Leela Solanki reached the spot to stop the Garba around 1 am at night, but the organisers got entangled with them and started threatening the TI to get her line attached. Not only this, the organisers tried advising the police not to stop the Garba event here or at any other place. The verbal duel between organisers and the station in-charge continued for a long time.