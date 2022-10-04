Ujjain: Ramleela to be staged from Oct 8, final rehearsals on

Artists busy in the rehearsal of Ramleela | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The final rehearsals for grand light and sound Ramleela have started in Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. The office bearers of the concerned organisation performed an aarti and met with the artists who were finalising the rehearsals of Ramleela on Saturday. In this regard, Pushpendra Sharma, secretary of Sanskar Manch, Ujjain, co-convenor of the programme and Satish Samdani said that about 100 artists are taking part in the rehearsal of Ramleela regularly at Kalidas Academy. Ramleela will be held from 7 to 9 pm every day from October 8 to October 16, in the Samajik Nyay Parisar on Agar Road.

The role of Lord Shri Ram is being played by the lead actor of Crime Patrol and other major serials Devarsh Nagar, and Nikita Porwal is portraying the role of Sita.

Kailash Chauhan will be playing the role of Ravana, Gaurav will be enacting Hanuman, Amit Sharma as Laxman and Shirish Rajpurohit will be playing the role of Bharat. Senior theatre artist Rajeev Saxena is going to play the role of Raja Dashrath.

The art director will be Kunj Bihari Pandya, the choreographer will be Pallavi Kishan, the music director will be Inder Singh Bains, costume in-charge will be Kumar Shivam and Vanshika Gupta, objects and weapons configuration will be seen by Gaurav Pawar, Somu Hardenia, Yashika Bhanwar, Nikita Porwal.

The recording will be managed by Jagroop Singh Chauhan, and Pandit Vishwas Sharma and the dialogues have been written by Dhirendra Parmar and Hafeez Khan. Sampoorna Shri Ram Leela is going to be directed by Kailash Chauhan and the concept and presentation composition are given by Shirish Rajpurohit and Amit Sharma.