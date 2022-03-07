Ujjain: Woman survives after 'jumping' from fifth floor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of a high-rise hospital building located near Subhash Nagar on Saturday afternoon. Luckily, she survived even after jumping from a height of 50 feet.

As per the details, Sushmita Yadav, daughter of Gopal Yadav, is a resident of Anjushree Colony located on Maksi road. She jumped off the fifth floor of Tejwani Eye Hospital located near Subhash Nagar on Saturday afternoon. She was then rushed to the hospital by some students of a library located just behind the building.

Luckily Sushmita survived the fall as she fell on a guava tree. According to the doctors, she is currently out of danger. Neelganga police station in-charge Tarun Kuril said that the victim is not in a condition to give her statement. The situation would be clear as soon as the victim’s statement is recorded.

Kins of the victim have also refrained from giving any information.

Sushmita is an employee of a private company Profit-mart situated on the fourth floor of the building. The owner of

Profit-mart Amardeep Solanki said that Sushmita works as an HR personnel in the company. She went to the tower of the building for a walk where she fainted and fell off the building.

Amardeep’s statement is raising many questions as to why would she go for a walk during the afternoon hours when the temperature is at its peak. In addition to that, the victim's belongings such as the scarf, mobile and keys were found lying on the tower which raises further questions.

