Ujjain: Two held for brandishing pistol on social media

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths, including a woman, were arrested from Vikramnagar Bridge after the woman allegedly posted a picture of herself posing with illegal firearms on social media platform Instagram. She had clicked the photo to show off to friends and acquaintances and prove herself as a lady don. Her neighbour who provided her weapons was also apprehended.

Police keeping an eye on the social media, came across the woman’s profile where she could be seen brandishing pistols in both hands. The woman has been identified as Shyama Dabi, a student of Neemanwasa in Panwasa area. Police conducted a raid and apprehended the student and the other accused Kratagya Bhadoriya and recovered two pistols and two cartridges from their possession. A case has been registered against both accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The accused were produced before a court on Sunday afternoon which sent them to jail.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:20 PM IST