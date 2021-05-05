Ujjain: Woman among two held for selling smack from grocery store

Ujjain: Acting on a tip-off, cops nabbed a woman and a man who were selling smack through a grocery store in Ganesh Nagar.

The Mahakal police also seized narcotics from their possession.

ASP Amarendra Singh said that they received information about the duo on the Shantidoot helpline.

The informer alleged a woman and a man are selling smack from Balaji grocery store in Ganesh Nagar.

A police team was sent to the spot to verify the information. The team members noticed that the accused duo was selling smack to a youth.

The cops swooped on their outlet and caught them. During a search, 17 handmade paper sachets containing drugs were found from the possession of the woman and while 24 sachets of the drug were found from the possession of the man.

The police also seized Rs 150 in cash and suspected chemical. The weight of the seized smack is over 5 grams, said a cop.

Its price is about Rs 8,400, he added. A case under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.