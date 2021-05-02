Ujjain: Surgical shop owner booked for finding ‘opportunity in corona crisis’

Ujjain: Central Kotwali police on Sunday evening raided a surgical store and seized some equipment which are used in treatment of corona patients.

Cops alleged that the shop owner was charging about 5 to 6 times the prevailing price for these items.

CSP Pallavi Shukla said that the police received a tip-off that oxygen flow meters and pulse oximeters were being sold at an exorbitant cost to the needy.

Cops raided the Neeta Surgical on Kotwali Road, after a probe revealed that the complaints were true.

According to the CSP, oxygen flow meters bearing maximum sale price of Rs 1,000 per piece were being sold at Rs 5,600. The shop owner was selling substandard pulse oximeters at Rs 1,300 per piece whereas their actual price is around Rs 1,000.

Till the filing of this report, the raid was underway. The shop owner Deepak Aswani is booked under Section 188 of the IPC and sections 269 and 270 of the Epidemic Act.