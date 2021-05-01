Ujjain: Lessons learnt from the second wave of corona

Ujjain: Even as the second wave of corona is wreaking havoc across the country, the whole system seems to be a mute spectator to the catastrophe, while people are left to fend for themselves and their kith and kin.

Mind begs the question: Has corona caused the system to become apathetic or if it is the system’s apathy that has led to this grim situation.

Though the system is propagating that corona pandemic has cornered us, but, with a little reflection, one can realise that how in fact it is the system that has let us down.

For instance, as per official figures, more corona patients are dying at hospitals as compared to the ones who are getting treatment at home. What does it say? Has the hospital management failed us? The raging corona has exposed how most of the government and private hospitals lack adequate ventilators, oxygen, ICU beds and even fire safety equipment.

It is now evident that the whole system hardly took any concrete steps for the worst-case scenario even after the first wave.

When mutant coronavirus was found in Maharashtra no study was conducted on the way the new virus can affect people.

Besides, facilities at hospitals and a dearth of research, the health sector is also plagued by the shortage of medications.

The black market of essential medicines and injections is thriving. The whole medical sector seems to be operating sans ethics.

Profiteering at private hospitals lies exposed as they are using pandemic as an opportunity to scoot corona patients. This is shameful and inhumane.

Noida district magistrate and CMO freed 200 beds which were occupied by patients who were not needing hospitalisation. Such examples force us to reflect on what is more dangerous coronavirus or such hospitals.

The second wave of corona has also exposed the medical education system and perhaps the overall education system in the country in the areas of ethics and human values. Medical education must include it more vigorously than ever.

Doctors have failed to create awareness about the side effects of medication for corona on people with comorbidities like heart ailment and diabetes among others. More care should be taken of patients whose C –Reactive Protein test (CRP test) is more than 10, keeping in mind the side effects of the medicines on the liver and heart.

Deaths of patients with CRP higher than 10 have been caused by Remdesivir injection or vaccination. Despite their efficacy in the treatment of corona patients, certain corticosteroids also have several side effects. Recently the Union government has advised people to take treatment at home and not rush to hospitals at once. People should abide by the norms and guidelines issued by the government.

However, taking a cue from the havoc unleashed by the second wave of corona, it is perhaps the best time to overhaul our education system, our hospital management, our lifestyle and even governance for good.



Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta is the Professor and Head, Physics Department, Government Girls College, Ujjain