Ujjain: Vikas panel registers win in Anaaj Tilhan Vyapari Sangh polls

Ujjain: The results of the elections for the main body of the Chimanganj Krashi Upaj Mandi- Anaj Tilhan Vyapari Sangh were declared on Friday.

The Sadbhavna panel took objection to over-casting of votes, but the returning officer continued the counting and declared the results early on Friday. The Vikas panel has registered win in the polls. Expressing displeasure over the counting and the result, the Sadbhavna panel has decided to lodge a complaint with the registrar.

Votes were cast on Wednesday for the election of the Anaj Tilhan Vyapari Sangh. In the body of 531 voters, 508 had cast their votes. In the counting held on Thursday, 29 votes were rejected. The counting lasted till around 2 pm. During the counting 13 candidates of Vikas Panel and 8 candidates of Sadbhavna Panel were leading. Meanwhile, the Sadbhavna Panel took objection to the counting and demanded the election officer for a recount. The officer rejected the objection. On Friday morning, Election Officer Pradeep Badnore released the list of 21 operators. Terming the results of the Sadbhavna Panel as inconsistent, it has been decided to file a complaint with the Registrar.

Elected functionaries

Govind Khandelwal, Anil Jain, Dinesh Bhayal, Mukesh Harbhajanka, Abhishek Jain Nikki, Nimesh Agrawal, Anil Grag Ramji, Jitendra Agrawal, Umesh Jain, Vijay Kothari, Keertesh Harbhajanka, Anil Garg Masti, Sandeep Sarda, Manish Jain Gawdi, Ghanshyam jain Maru, Hazarlal Malviya, Babulal Singhal, Shalbhadra Jain Mamaji, Santosh Garg, Deepak Laathi, Rajendra Rathore.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:34 AM IST