Ujjain: Burning desire must for starting any new venture, says Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon

Minister for industrial policy Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon (L) addresses the participants (R) during the inauguration of Young Entrepreneur Summit-2022 in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Young Entrepreneur Summit-2022 was organised by Young Entrepreneur Forum at a local hotel here on Saturday. Its objective was to establish Ujjain as an entrepreneurial centre by encouraging youth towards business and entrepreneurship. The chief guest of the programme was minister for industrial policy Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.

Dattigaon said that we should always have the desire to do something new. To start any new work, it is necessary to have the urge. State government is continuously working on pharmaceutical and textile in the field of industry. To promote start-ups, we have to create a favourable environment. After the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, a large number of people are coming here for darshan. Young entrepreneurs and start-ups have to explore the possibilities that arise out of this. Apart from this, the youth should think about the possibilities of start-ups on the heritage walk, trek walk and routes leading to other ancient temples around the city under religious tourism. They must have knowledge about market research, marketing, publicity and branding.

Dattigaon further said that the government will soon launch a new policy for industries. Start-up Policy-2022 has been launched recently. Young entrepreneurs must give us suggestions about this so that it can be made better. In January 2023, the Global Investors Summit will be organised by the government. Get inspired by the success stories of young entrepreneurs. Madhya Pradesh is included in the top four states of the country in Ease of Doing Business. Today times have changed. There is no need for experience in start-ups, that’s why youth must talk about new ideas and benefit from new schemes of the government, he added.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that this is a very good event organised to encourage the youth towards business and entrepreneurship. The youth of Ujjain should become job providers, not job seekers. Apart from religious tourism, many opportunities for development in Ujjain will be reflected in future. Many industries are going to be established here soon. Efforts are being made to increase the connectivity of Ujjain.

FP Photo

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia said that today Western countries are looking at India. A medical device park will be built in Ujjain under self-reliant India, where industries will be established for the manufacture of syringes to ventilators. Ujjain will be connected to national highways in all four directions. NTPC is going to set-up a power plant at Nagda at a cost of Rs 650 crore. Many small and big industries will be established in Ujjain. Through these, our target is to provide employment to one lakh youth. Apart from this, Ujjain will also be developed as a wedding destination hub, he added.

P Narahari, secretary, MSME, explained in detail the policies and self-employment schemes of the department. He said that the intention of the state government is to make the process of setting up new industries easy and simple. Food processing, power loom, pharma, furniture, toys and textiles are the focus sectors for MSMEs. Narhari gave information about financial assistance given by the government to MSMEs, financial assistance for infrastructure development, special financial assistance for units, start-up policy-2022 and Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana. He said that young entrepreneurs can apply online to take advantage of these schemes.

Collector Asheesh Singh said that Ujjain can go a long way in start-ups. Start-ups have immense potential here. All possible cooperation will be provided by the district administration to those who want to start up. Efforts will be made to listen resolve the problems of young entrepreneurs. Collector said that religious tourism is the biggest strength of Ujjain. Youth should come into this with innovation and new ideas. After the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, the number of devotees has increased here. Light and sound show, laser cum water fountain show will soon be established here. We can do a lot of innovation by merging virtual reality with tourism.