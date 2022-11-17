Ujjain: Desire for endless prosperity makes people restless, says Neeraj Sharma

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All conflicts and wars begin in the mind of man. If the mind is positive then it leads society towards peace. It is meaningless to talk of development in the absence of peace. Peace brings prosperity but the desire for endless prosperity makes us restless. Efforts have now become necessary in order to establish peace in the whole world. Global peace is the joint responsibility of all countries. All countries united to deal with the epidemic like corona and cooperated with each other with vaccines and medicine, in the same way all them will have to work together to save the world from getting bogged down in useless military demonstrations and wars for false prestige.

These views were expressed by Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur’s Sanskrit department head Neeraj Sharma as the keynote speaker on the fourth day on Thursday of the week-long 20th Padma Bhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh ‘Suman’ Smriti Akhil Bhartiya Sadbhavana lecture series organised by Bharatiya Gyanpeeth.

He said that all the countries have to do it together. Leaving the intentions of war, all countries will have to unite in finding solutions to problems like global warming, and environmental protection. The development achieved without peace cannot give happiness. Just as a tree does not exist without roots, similarly happiness does not exist without values.

Focussing his point on the concept of “World peace and development”, Sharma said that for thousands of years our sages have also explained the secret of peace to us through mantras. Peace, peace, peace is said three times in the Shanti Mantra because once on earth, once in space and once in the sky, there is a wish for peace. If we leave religion and become dependent only on meaning and work, then it is a symbol of destruction.

Delivering the presidential address Prof Virupaksha Jaddipal, secretary, Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan, said that the sense of brotherhood is prominently visible in the discussion on ancient literature. Moving forward yourself and making others a partner in moving forward, is the concept of development and this is our Indian culture. We have to take care that all resources can be used properly. Society has to pay the price of war, violence and terrorism. It is very important to inculcate the spirit of Vasudev Kutumbakam. When the entire world will move on the path of peace, then only we will be called developed in the true sense.

The lecture series started with the lighting of the lamp by the president of the institution Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha. The programme was conducted by Drishti Chavda.