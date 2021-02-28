Ujjain: Unlevelled sewerage chamber claims life of young lawyer

Ujjain: Unleveled sewer chamber recently constructed under Tata Sewerage Projects by the company, claimed the life of a 23 year old lawyer on Saturday night.

Lawyer Akshat son of Umesh Sharma resident of Kshirsagar was returning on his motorbike after celebrating the birthday party of a friend. Meanwhile on 1.30am his bike bearing number MP-13-EV-9460 hit an unleveled sewerage chamber’s lid, consequently bike bounced off about 3-feet and skidded for up to 50-feet. Akshat received severe head injuries. His friends who were following him with their bikes stopped at the accident’s place and rushed him to a hospital where he died during the treatment at 2 am on Sunday.

The family members said that Akshat was the only son and his grandfather Narayan Prashad Sharma was an MLA. Mahakal police have booked a case and handed over the body of Akshat to family members after postmortem.

‘Death chambers’ exist across the city

Akshat’s friend alleged that in most of the places chambers made under Tata Sewerage Projects are not levelled. From Gadaa-Pulia area to Indore Gate all the sewerage lids are unlevelled which often cause to accident. Such unlevelled chambers can be found on most of the roads of the city.