Ujjain: University holds special exam for widow of jawan martyred in Kashmir

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The life of Disha Sharma came down crumbling around her on April 16 when her husband, Lance Naik Arun Shama (24) was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu, and Kashmir. Disha, a student of BA could not give any of her exams following the tragedy that befell her. But, in a welcome move, Vikram University, Ujjain has made provision for holding a special exam only for her.

Following her husband’s martyrdom, a pregnant Disha met the senior officials of the University, who took cognisance of the matter. The matter was then brought to the notice of the vice chancellor of Vikram University, Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, who forwarded her application to the varsity’s executive council. The University approved Disha’s application on September 14.

Prashant Puranik, the registrar of the private college affiliated with Vikram University, from where Disha is pursuing her BA, said that she had missed three exams and approached the university for special permission to appear in the exams. It is worth mentioning that such allowance is granted only to sportspersons, NCC cadets, and artists.

(WITH INPUTS FROM TOI)